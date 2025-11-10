IIT Guwahati researchers develop novel material to detect fuel adulteration and clean oil spills

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati researchers have developed novel material that can detect adulteration or contamination of kerosene in petrol.

The same material also holds the potential to selectively absorb oil from water and solidifies it.

The findings of the research have been published in the prestigious journal, Chemical Engineering, in a paper co-authored by Gopal Das, Professor, Department of Chemistry, along with his research scholars, Rubi Moral, and Oiyao Appun Pegu.

Oil spills in oceans are among the most damaging environmental disasters in the world and lead to the loss of marine life, coastlines, and livelihoods that depend on them.