IIT Guwahati develops low-cost reactor to remove arsenic, fluoride

Guwahati: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati researchers have developed a water-treatment technology that can remove arsenic and fluoride simultaneously from contaminated groundwater. This could be a vital contribution towards ensuring safer and affordable drinking water in regions affected by naturally occurring groundwater pollution.



The researchers from IIT Guwahati developed a rotating-anode electrocoagulation (RA-EC) reactor that achieved up to 98.2% arsenate and 91.8% fluoride removal within minutes. The initial demonstration was performed at an estimated operating cost of Rs 18 to Rs 58 per 1,000 litres of treated water, depending on contaminant concentration, a release said.

The findings suggest that the technology could support a wide range of applications, including community drinking-water purification, decentralised rural water-treatment systems, treatment of arsenic- and fluoride-contaminated groundwater, industrial wastewater remediation and integration with other advanced treatment processes such as adsorption and membrane filtration.



The findings were published in Chemical Engineering Journal, a leading peer-reviewed international journal that publishes high-impact research on chemical engineering, materials, energy, environmental technologies, and process engineering.