IIT Guwahati researchers create brain-inspired device for low-energy visual processing



On the other hand, the human brain is capable of simultaneously sensing, processing, storing, and learning information with far less energy consumption. This happens through the extremely large number of connections between nerve cells, called synapses

Explaining electronic image processing, Professor PK Giri, Lead author of the research and Professor, Department of Physics, IIT Guwahati, said, “When we capture the visual of an apple through electronic vision, the camera captures the light from the apple, converts it into digital information and sends it to a microprocessor to analyse the image pixel by pixel to identify it as an apple. On the other side, when we see an apple with our eyes, the brain immediately recognises it using the already stored information about colours, shapes, and related context. This reduces the need to consciously and sequentially analyse the image to identify any object.”

On a global level, scientists are trying to develop neuromorphic (brain-like) systems that mimic the human brain. An important component of such systems is the artificial synapse, which acts similarly to the interconnected neurons in the brain.