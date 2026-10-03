IIT Guwahati hosts first edition of INDIS 2026

Guwahati: The Department of Design at Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati), in collaboration with MIT Institute of Design Pune, hosted the inaugural edition of the International Conference on Design and Innovation Studies (INDIS 2026) at the IIT Guwahati campus.



Held from September 28 to 30 2026, the event brought together researchers, practitioners, industry professionals, policymakers, entrepreneurs and design leaders from India and across the world to examine how design, technology and innovation can contribute to more accessible, equitable and sustainable solutions for complex societal challenges.



The conference was conducted alongside Asia Design Week, marking the first-ever India edition of the international design platform.