IIT Guwahati Hosts 49th All IITs Placement Committee (AIPC) Meet; Industry leaders join discussions for the first time

The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati hosted the 49th All IITs Placement Committee (AIPC) Meet on September 4 and 5, 2026, bringing together representatives from the placement teams of all 23 IITs. The two-day meeting focused on strengthening placement and internship practices across the IIT system and addressing emerging challenges in recruitment and career development.

The meeting was organised by the Centre for Career Development (CCD), IIT Guwahati. The inaugural session was attended by IIT Guwahati Director Prof Devendra Jalihal, Dean of Student Affairs Prof Perumal Alagarsamy, and Dr John Jose, Head of CCD and Convenor of AIPC.