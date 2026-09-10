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IIT Guwahati Hosts 49th All IITs Placement Committee (AIPC) Meet; Industry leaders join discussions for the first time

IIT Guwahati hosted the 49th All IITs Placement Committee (AIPC) Meet on September 4 and 5, bringing together placement representatives from all 23 IITs
IIT Guwahati AIPC Meet
IIT Guwahati AIPC MeetOfficial image posted by IIT Guwahati on 49th AIPC Meet
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The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati hosted the 49th All IITs Placement Committee (AIPC) Meet on September 4 and 5, 2026, bringing together representatives from the placement teams of all 23 IITs. The two-day meeting focused on strengthening placement and internship practices across the IIT system and addressing emerging challenges in recruitment and career development.

The meeting was organised by the Centre for Career Development (CCD), IIT Guwahati. The inaugural session was attended by IIT Guwahati Director Prof Devendra Jalihal, Dean of Student Affairs Prof Perumal Alagarsamy, and Dr John Jose, Head of CCD and Convenor of AIPC.

Industry Conclave becomes key highlight

One of the major features of this year's AIPC meeting was the Industry Conclave, which marked the first time that industry professionals were brought into the AIPC discussions.

Representatives from various organisations participated in panel discussions moderated by Dr John Jose and Dr Omkar S Deshmukh, Faculty Coordinator for Internship at CCD, IIT Guwahati. The discussions were followed by a networking lunch and an Open House session.

The interaction provided IIT placement teams and industry representatives an opportunity to exchange views on placement and internship policies, recruitment practices and changing expectations from employers.

Student concerns also discussed

The AIPC proceedings also included detailed discussions on placement and internship policies and practices followed across IITs. A dedicated student representation session was organised to discuss concerns and grievances raised by students across different IITs.

The session provided a platform for IITs to share their institutional experiences, identify common challenges and explore possible reforms to strengthen the placement ecosystem.

Highlights of the 49th AIPC Meet

  • 23 IITs participated through representatives from their placement teams

  • The meeting was held at IIT Guwahati on September 4 and 5, 2026

  • The Industry Conclave was introduced as a key component of the meeting

  • Industry professionals participated in AIPC discussions for the first time

  • Discussions covered placement and internship policies and practices across IITs

  • Industry representatives shared perspectives on recruitment practices and evolving employer expectations

  • A dedicated student representation session addressed concerns and grievances raised by students

  • IITs discussed common placement challenges and possible reforms.

  • Networking and Open House sessions encouraged greater interaction between IIT placement teams and industry representatives

  • The meeting aimed to strengthen inter-IIT collaboration and career development practices

Inputs from IIT Guwahati Newsletter

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