IIT Guwahati extends GATE 2026 registration deadline without late fees to October 6

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has extended the registration deadline for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 without late fees to October 6, 2025.

This is an opportunity for students aspiring to pursue Master's and Doctoral programs in various streams of Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture, and Humanities. Interested candidates can complete their registration through the official GATE portal: gate2026.iitg.ac.in .

Exam schedule

GATE 2026 will be conducted over two weekends: February 7, 8 and February 14, 15, 2026 (Saturdays and Sundays). Each day will have two sessions:

Morning session: 9:30 am– 12:30 pm

Afternoon session: 2:30 pm – 5:30 pm

Candidates can choose to appear in either the morning or afternoon session for their chosen paper.

How to register for GATE 2026?

Visit the official website: gate2026.iitg.ac.in . Click on the “Application Portal” on the homepage. Fill in personal, academic, and other required details. Upload necessary documents. Submit the form to complete registration successfully.

Candidates who miss the October 6 deadline can still register with a late fee until October 9, 2025.

Results and score validity

GATE 2026 results are expected to be released on March 19, 2026. The GATE score is valid for three years from the date of announcement and is a critical metric for both higher education admissions and public sector recruitment.

The GATE score is a gateway for admission to postgraduate programs such as MTech, MSc, and PhD at IITs, NITs, and other premier institutes. It is also used by several public and private sector organisations for recruitment, including the Indian Engineering Services (IES), Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), and other government positions.

Candidates are advised to register early, check eligibility criteria, and prepare strategically to maximize their chances of success in GATE 2026.