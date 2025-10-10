IIT Guwahati extends GATE 2026 application deadline with late fee to October 13

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has announced an extension for the submission of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 applications with a late fee, giving aspirants another chance to register. The new deadline for applying is October 13, 2025, following multiple requests from candidates who missed the original window.

The GATE 2026 application form is accessible on the official GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) portal at goaps.iitg.ac.in .

Applicants submitting their forms during this extended period will need to pay an additional fee. Female candidates, along with those from the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) categories, will be charged Rs 1,500, while all other candidates, including foreign nationals, will be required to pay Rs 2,000.

Earlier, the deadline for submission without any extra charges was October 9, 2025. This extension offers candidates a final opportunity to complete their applications before the portal closes.

No clash with UPSC ESE

IIT Guwahati, the organising institute for GATE 2026, has also confirmed that the exam schedule will not clash with the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Engineering Services Examination (ESE), which is set for February 8, 2026, alleviating concerns for students preparing for both competitive exams.

Candidates who have already applied are encouraged to refer to the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) section on the GOAPS portal for guidance on registration-related queries. Aspirants are advised to keep checking the official GATE 2026 website for the latest updates and instructions.