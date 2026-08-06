IIT-Guwahati develops optical sensing device for detecting toxicants in water samples

Guwahati: Researchers at IIT Guwahati have developed an optical sensing device that can instantly detect multiple toxicants in water and other biological samples, the institute said in a statement on Thursday.

The innovation, aligned with the Centre's Jal Jeevan Mission, aims to address the challenge of ensuring safe drinking water through quick and accurate quality monitoring.

To address the issue, the research team has developed a portable point-of-care testing device named 'E-Eye', which functions as an electronic eye to detect toxicants on-site while maintaining high accuracy and transmitting data wirelessly to water treatment facilities.