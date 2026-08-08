IIT Guwahati's 'E-Eye' detects cancer-causing heavy metals

Guwahati: Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati researchers have developed an optical sensing device that can instantly detect a variety of toxicants in water and other biological samples.



Aligned with the Government of India's Jal Jeevan Mission, this innovation addresses a key challenge of ensuring safe drinking water. While the mission aims to provide tap water to every household, maintaining water quality remains a challenge due to different water sources, which may contain heavy metals and other disease-causing bacteria.

