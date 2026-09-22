IIT Guwahati concludes Regional Capacity Building Workshop on positive mental health and wellbeing



He also remarked that there is a need to collectively find a way forward.

Devendra Kumar, Director, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, spoke about the increased enrolment of students in tertiary education institutions, especially after 2011. He said that this reflected increased aspirations and competition among youth in tertiary education. He also reiterated that participating institutes must deliberate on how to support each other and share their learnings.

Jitendra Nagpal, Director in charge, Institute of Mental Health and Life Skills Promotion, New Delhi, and Director, Expression India, spoke about the unparalleled diversity in India and its demographic dividend, and said that the workshop aims to have all participants grow together and return as agents of change in their institutions.