IIT grad, bank manager among 6 held for taking Rs 1.12 cr from senior citizen after 'digital arrest'

Mumbai: An Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) graduate and a bank manager were among six people apprehended by the Mumbai Cyber Police for allegedly duping a senior citizen of Rs 1.12 crore through a "digital arrest" scam, an official said.

The accused were identified as Tarik Momin, Rakesh Jain, Chintan Desai, Shakar Tyagi, G Gohel, and Ajay Sharma, the official said on Thursday.