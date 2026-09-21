IIT Goa PhD Admissions 2026-27: Applications open for Visvesvaraya Scheme; apply by September 30

Goa: The Indian Institute of Technology Goa (IIT Goa) has invited applications for admission to its PhD programme under the Visvesvaraya PhD Scheme for Electronics and IT, Phase II, for the academic year 2026-27.
The admission notification covers research in specified areas of Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) and IT/IT Enabled Services (IT/ITES). Applications are being accepted for full-time and part-time PhD programmes.
According to the admission prospectus, the online application process began on September 18, 2026, and eligible candidates can submit their applications and complete the fee payment by September 30, 2026, 5 PM.
The prospectus lists Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) and Electrical Engineering (EE) under the Visvesvaraya PhD admission round.
For CSE, the full-time research areas include:
Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
Algorithms and Data Structures
Algorithms and Game Theory
Computation Architecture and Operating Systems
Cyber Physical Systems
Data Science
Hardware Architecture
Hardware Security
Microelectronics and VLSI
Natural Language Processing
Theoretical Computer Science
VLSI Design
The part-time CSE programme covers AI/ML, Algorithms and Game Theory, and Cyber Physical Systems.
For Electrical Engineering, research areas include Communication and Signal Processing, including 5G and beyond communication systems, signal processing and optimisation, image processing and machine learning. The programme also covers VLSI and Microengineering, including analog and mixed-signal circuit design, approximate computing, IoT, semiconductor device modelling, VLSI design and sensors.
For the full-time PhD programme, candidates can apply through different qualifying-degree routes
Candidates with a Master's degree in Engineering/Technology or an equivalent degree must have at least 60% marks or CPI 6/10. For SC/ST candidates, the requirement is 55% marks or CPI 5.5/10
Candidates with a Bachelor's degree in Engineering/Technology require 70% marks or CPI 7/10, with the SC/ST requirement at 65% marks or CPI 6.5/10
A four-year/eight-semester Bachelor's degree in Science or equivalent is also accepted with a minimum of 70% marks or CPI 7/10, or 65% marks/CPI 6.5/10 for SC/ST candidates
Candidates applying with B.E./B.Tech/MCA/M.Sc. or an equivalent relevant degree must additionally have either a valid GATE score in the relevant stream or at least two years of relevant professional experience, subject to the conditions specified in the prospectus
Candidates with M.Tech/ME as the qualifying degree are exempted from the GATE requirement
The part-time programme has separate work-experience requirements
Candidates with a Master's degree in Science, Engineering or Technology generally require at least 60% marks/CPI 6/10 and two years of work experience. Candidates with a Bachelor's degree require 60% marks/CPI 6/10 and four years of work experience
The prospectus also specifies separate eligibility routes for candidates from CFTIs, including requirements involving academic performance and professional experience
Candidates are required to apply online, as no downloadable application forms are available.
The prospectus provides separate application links for the two programmes:
Computer Science and Engineering: Google Form application link specified in the prospectus
Electrical Engineering: Google Form application link specified in the prospectus
Candidates should carefully enter their academic and professional details because the institute will screen and shortlist applications based on the information submitted in the online form. Submission of false or incorrect information can result in rejection or cancellation of candidature/admission.