IIT Goa PhD Admissions 2026-27: Applications open for Visvesvaraya Scheme; apply by September 30

Goa: The Indian Institute of Technology Goa (IIT Goa) has invited applications for admission to its PhD programme under the Visvesvaraya PhD Scheme for Electronics and IT, Phase II, for the academic year 2026-27.

The admission notification covers research in specified areas of Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) and IT/IT Enabled Services (IT/ITES). Applications are being accepted for full-time and part-time PhD programmes.

According to the admission prospectus, the online application process began on September 18, 2026, and eligible candidates can submit their applications and complete the fee payment by September 30, 2026, 5 PM.