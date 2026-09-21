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IIT Goa PhD Admissions 2026-27: Applications open for Visvesvaraya Scheme; apply by September 30

IIT Goa has invited applications for PhD admissions under the Visvesvaraya PhD Scheme 2026-27, and the programme covers Computer Science and Engineering and Electrical Engineering, with applications closing on September 30
IIT Goa PhD Admissions 2026-27
IIT Goa PhD Admissions 2026-27Official poster of IIT Goa PhD Admission 2026
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Goa: The Indian Institute of Technology Goa (IIT Goa) has invited applications for admission to its PhD programme under the Visvesvaraya PhD Scheme for Electronics and IT, Phase II, for the academic year 2026-27.

The admission notification covers research in specified areas of Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) and IT/IT Enabled Services (IT/ITES). Applications are being accepted for full-time and part-time PhD programmes.

According to the admission prospectus, the online application process began on September 18, 2026, and eligible candidates can submit their applications and complete the fee payment by September 30, 2026, 5 PM.

IIT Goa PhD 2026: Programmes and research areas

The prospectus lists Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) and Electrical Engineering (EE) under the Visvesvaraya PhD admission round.

For CSE, the full-time research areas include:

  • Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

  • Algorithms and Data Structures

  • Algorithms and Game Theory

  • Computation Architecture and Operating Systems

  • Cyber Physical Systems

  • Data Science

  • Hardware Architecture

  • Hardware Security

  • Microelectronics and VLSI

  • Natural Language Processing

  • Theoretical Computer Science

  • VLSI Design

The part-time CSE programme covers AI/ML, Algorithms and Game Theory, and Cyber Physical Systems.

For Electrical Engineering, research areas include Communication and Signal Processing, including 5G and beyond communication systems, signal processing and optimisation, image processing and machine learning. The programme also covers VLSI and Microengineering, including analog and mixed-signal circuit design, approximate computing, IoT, semiconductor device modelling, VLSI design and sensors.

IIT Goa PhD eligibility 2026

  • For the full-time PhD programme, candidates can apply through different qualifying-degree routes

  • Candidates with a Master's degree in Engineering/Technology or an equivalent degree must have at least 60% marks or CPI 6/10. For SC/ST candidates, the requirement is 55% marks or CPI 5.5/10

  • Candidates with a Bachelor's degree in Engineering/Technology require 70% marks or CPI 7/10, with the SC/ST requirement at 65% marks or CPI 6.5/10

  • A four-year/eight-semester Bachelor's degree in Science or equivalent is also accepted with a minimum of 70% marks or CPI 7/10, or 65% marks/CPI 6.5/10 for SC/ST candidates

  • Candidates applying with B.E./B.Tech/MCA/M.Sc. or an equivalent relevant degree must additionally have either a valid GATE score in the relevant stream or at least two years of relevant professional experience, subject to the conditions specified in the prospectus

  • Candidates with M.Tech/ME as the qualifying degree are exempted from the GATE requirement

Part-time PhD eligibility

  • The part-time programme has separate work-experience requirements

  • Candidates with a Master's degree in Science, Engineering or Technology generally require at least 60% marks/CPI 6/10 and two years of work experience. Candidates with a Bachelor's degree require 60% marks/CPI 6/10 and four years of work experience

  • The prospectus also specifies separate eligibility routes for candidates from CFTIs, including requirements involving academic performance and professional experience

Attachment
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Admission-Prospectus-_-Visvesvaraya-Ph.D.-Scheme-_2026-27_v1
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How to apply for IIT Goa PhD Admission 2026?

Candidates are required to apply online, as no downloadable application forms are available.

The prospectus provides separate application links for the two programmes:

  • Computer Science and Engineering: Google Form application link specified in the prospectus

  • Electrical Engineering: Google Form application link specified in the prospectus

Candidates should carefully enter their academic and professional details because the institute will screen and shortlist applications based on the information submitted in the online form. Submission of false or incorrect information can result in rejection or cancellation of candidature/admission.

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