IIT Gandhinagar’s Centre for Creative Learning launches hands-on climate education programme for 1,000 Gujarat schools

CCL’s work with schools and teachers

Established in 2017, CCL works to promote scientific temper and creativity among students and teachers. According to its website, the centre has engaged more than five lakh online participants, conducted hands-on STEM workshops for over 20,000 teachers and engineering college professors, and interacted with more than 50,000 students across India.

The centre has also worked with government school systems to distribute learning kits and support teacher training. Its outreach includes the 3030 Eklavya programme, which focuses on computational thinking, artificial intelligence concepts and experiential STEM education.

In February 2026, IIT Gandhinagar and the Central Board of Secondary Education signed an agreement to continue the 3030 Eklavya STEM programme for five years. The programme is led by CCL and is intended to support the professional development of school teachers through activity-based teaching methods.