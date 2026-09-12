IIT Gandhinagar’s Centre for Creative Learning launches hands-on climate education programme for 1,000 Gujarat schools

The Centre for Creative Learning (CCL) at the Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IIT-Gn) has launched a climate education programme that will reach 1,000 schools across Gujarat.
The programme, launched on September 11, aims to help school students understand climate change through hands-on learning activities rather than classroom instruction alone. It will introduce students to environmental issues and encourage them to examine how climate change affects their surroundings.
Focus on activity-based climate learning
The programme will use practical activities to help students engage with concepts related to climate change and sustainability. While details of the full school-level curriculum have not yet been released, the initiative is expected to connect climate-related concepts with students’ local environments and everyday experiences.
The approach is part of CCL’s existing work in hands-on STEM education. The centre develops activity-based learning resources, conducts workshops for students and teachers, and creates educational videos and publications. Its programmes cover science, mathematics, computational thinking and creative problem-solving.
CCL’s work with schools and teachers
Established in 2017, CCL works to promote scientific temper and creativity among students and teachers. According to its website, the centre has engaged more than five lakh online participants, conducted hands-on STEM workshops for over 20,000 teachers and engineering college professors, and interacted with more than 50,000 students across India.
The centre has also worked with government school systems to distribute learning kits and support teacher training. Its outreach includes the 3030 Eklavya programme, which focuses on computational thinking, artificial intelligence concepts and experiential STEM education.
In February 2026, IIT Gandhinagar and the Central Board of Secondary Education signed an agreement to continue the 3030 Eklavya STEM programme for five years. The programme is led by CCL and is intended to support the professional development of school teachers through activity-based teaching methods.
Earlier outreach in Gujarat schools
CCL has also undertaken large-scale school outreach in Gujarat. In collaboration with the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, it launched a year-long initiative covering 453 municipal schools and more than 60,000 middle-school students.
The programme included hands-on workshops, weekly online STEM sessions, learning kits and exposure visits to the IIT Gandhinagar campus. The initiative was designed to use school spaces and practical activities to teach concepts in science, mathematics and computational thinking.