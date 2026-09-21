IIT Gandhinagar PhD Admissions 2026-27: Applications open for Semester II; check September 28 deadline

The Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) has invited applications for admission to its PhD programmes for the 2026-27 academic year, Semester II. The institute is seeking applications from students interested in pursuing doctoral research across a wide range of disciplines.
According to the admission announcement, the last date to submit applications is September 28, 2026, at 5 PM.
IIT Gandhinagar's official website states that prospective students should review the research areas of faculty members while applying so that their research interests align with the available areas.
The institute is accepting applications across several academic and research areas, including:
Biological Engineering
Chemical Engineering
Chemistry
Civil Engineering
Cognitive Sciences
Computer Science and Engineering
Artificial Intelligence
Earth Sciences
Archaeological Sciences
Electrical Engineering
Integrated Circuit Design and Technology
Humanities and Social Sciences
Maritime Engineering
Materials Engineering
Mathematics
Mechanical Engineering
Design
Physics
As per IIT Gandhinagar's official PhD admissions information, candidates generally need a minimum of 55% marks or 5.5 CPI in a postgraduate degree or a four-year bachelor's degree in an appropriate branch. For SC/ST/PwD candidates, the minimum requirement is 50% marks or 5.0 CPI. Individual departments may prescribe additional or higher eligibility requirements.
The institute also clarifies that meeting the minimum eligibility criteria alone does not guarantee shortlisting or admission, as departments may apply higher cut-offs during the selection process.
IIT Gandhinagar states that PhD admission is generally based on an interview, which may be supplemented by a written test where necessary.
The institute will shortlist a limited number of candidates for a written test and/or interview based on factors including academic records and the statement of purpose. The final selection is primarily based on academic credentials, written test and/or interview performance.
The respective departments will communicate the mode and schedule of any written test or interview to shortlisted candidates.
The official IIT Gandhinagar PhD admissions page lists the application fee as:
Rs 150 for SC/ST/PwD candidates
Rs 300 for other candidates
Applications have to be submitted online. Candidates applying to more than one discipline need to submit a separate application for each discipline.
Separately, IIT Gandhinagar's official PhD information states that eligible regular PhD scholars may be considered for an institute fellowship, subject to availability of funds. Certain qualifying candidates may receive a monthly fellowship of Rs 37,000, with the possibility of Rs 42,000 per month after successful completion of two years, subject to the institute's applicable norms.