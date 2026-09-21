IIT Gandhinagar PhD Admissions 2026-27: Applications open for Semester II; check September 28 deadline

How will candidates be selected?

IIT Gandhinagar states that PhD admission is generally based on an interview, which may be supplemented by a written test where necessary.

The institute will shortlist a limited number of candidates for a written test and/or interview based on factors including academic records and the statement of purpose. The final selection is primarily based on academic credentials, written test and/or interview performance.

The respective departments will communicate the mode and schedule of any written test or interview to shortlisted candidates.

Application fee

The official IIT Gandhinagar PhD admissions page lists the application fee as:

Rs 150 for SC/ST/PwD candidates

Rs 300 for other candidates

Applications have to be submitted online. Candidates applying to more than one discipline need to submit a separate application for each discipline.

Separately, IIT Gandhinagar's official PhD information states that eligible regular PhD scholars may be considered for an institute fellowship, subject to availability of funds. Certain qualifying candidates may receive a monthly fellowship of Rs 37,000, with the possibility of Rs 42,000 per month after successful completion of two years, subject to the institute's applicable norms.