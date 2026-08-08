IIT Gandhinagar Opens Admissions for Executive Master’s in Applications of ML in Engineering

GANDHINAGAR: Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) has officially opened applications for its flagship two-year Executive Master's Degree Programme in "Applications of Machine Learning in Engineering" (AMLE). Delivered through the institute's educational outreach initiative, IITGN-X, the degree programme is specifically structured for working professionals seeking advanced expertise in artificial intelligence and machine learning without pausing their careers.

Addressing the strategic necessity of the curriculum, Programme Coordinator Prof. Pratyush Dayal highlighted that while machine learning is rapidly reshaping modern industrial ecosystems, engineers require specialised skills to bridge the gap between theoretical algorithms and real-world domain challenges.

Course Structure and Curriculum

Unlike generic data science courses, the AMLE program emphasises practical engineering applications. The two-year hybrid curriculum builds strong foundational knowledge in optimisation, mathematical techniques, and predictive modelling before transitioning into core domain-specific engineering applications. Instruction is delivered via live, interactive online evening classes, complemented by short campus residency periods for hands-on lab work, networking, and capstone projects based on real-world industry scenarios.

Eligibility and Admission Details

Eligibility Criteria: Applicants must hold a Bachelor's degree (B.Tech, B.E., or B.S.) or a relevant Master's degree with a background in mathematics, securing at least 55% aggregate marks or a 5.5 CGPA.

Selection Process: Candidates are selected through a holistic screening process that evaluates academic qualifications and interview performance.

Alumni Advantage: Graduates receive an official Master's degree directly from IIT Gandhinagar and gain full status within the IITGN Alumni Network.

Prospective candidates can register and review detailed application guidelines directly through this link.