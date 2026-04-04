IIT Gandhinagar Announces New Programmes Focused on Emerging Technologies and Design

GANDHINAGAR: As part of its ongoing efforts to align engineering education with industry needs and global technological trends, Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) has announced the launch of two new academic programmes, a Master of Design (MDes) programme and a Master of Technology (MTech) in Maritime Engineering programme from the upcoming academic year (2026-27).

Speaking about the initiative, Prof. Bhaskar Datta, Dean, Academic Affairs, IIT Gandhinagar, said, “IIT Gandhinagar is focusing on areas expected to witness increased demand, with the objective of developing future-ready students.”