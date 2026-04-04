IIT Gandhinagar Announces New Programmes Focused on Emerging Technologies and Design

GANDHINAGAR: As part of its ongoing efforts to align engineering education with industry needs and global technological trends, Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) has announced the launch of two new academic programmes, a Master of Design (MDes) programme and a Master of Technology (MTech) in Maritime Engineering programme from the upcoming academic year (2026-27).
Speaking about the initiative, Prof. Bhaskar Datta, Dean, Academic Affairs, IIT Gandhinagar, said, “IIT Gandhinagar is focusing on areas expected to witness increased demand, with the objective of developing future-ready students.”
Master of Design Programme
Building on the Institute’s Design and Innovation Centre, the Master of Design programme will integrate design thinking with engineering, technology, and social sciences. It is intended to strengthen systems thinking and collaborative problem-solving capabilities relevant to real-world challenges.
Master of Technology (MTech) in Maritime Engineering Programme
Aligning with national initiatives such as the Sagarmala Programme, the MTech programme in Maritime Engineering will cover areas such as port and ocean infrastructure, logistics, and regulatory frameworks. Additionally, it will address gaps in maritime-focused education, particularly in Gujarat, a state known for its port activity and cargo traffic.
From a broader perspective, IIT Gandhinagar’s academic focus is centered on emerging domains expected to shape technological growth in the next decade. Artificial Intelligence, semiconductors, healthcare technologies, and sustainability are among the key areas where the Institute is building deeper academic and research engagements.
Speaking about the Institute’s evolving academic direction and its emphasis on aligning education with emerging national and global priorities, Prof. Rajat Moona, Director, IIT Gandhinagar, said, “As we look at the next decade, the role of higher education institutions must extend beyond disciplinary depth to shaping how knowledge is applied in complex, real-world contexts.
At IIT Gandhinagar, this has meant consciously expanding into areas such as design and maritime engineering, where the challenges are inherently interdisciplinary and systems-driven. The Master of Design programme reflects a shift towards integrating creativity with engineering and social understanding, enabling students to engage with problems that require both analytical rigour and human-centred thinking. Similarly, the MTech in Maritime Engineering is aligned with India’s strategic and economic priorities, particularly in strengthening port-led development and logistics ecosystems, leveraging upon the largest coastline of Gujarat.”
IIT Gandhinagar continues to emphasise flexible and experiential learning. It encourages students to participate in interdisciplinary coursework, industry collaborations, and project-based learning. The semester-long engagements with industries, research laboratories, and startups, motivate students to gain practical experience and engage with real-world problems while gaining academic credits. Additionally, IITGN Research Park also provides various opportunities for students to explore entrepreneurial ideas, and work on applied projects.
On building a future-ready skilled workforce, the Institute’s SAMARTH (Silicon and Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Research and Training Hub) project, launched in collaboration with the Government of Gujarat, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), and industry partners, focuses on indigenous research and development, and the advancement of semiconductor technologies.
IIT Gandhinagar has also strengthened its academic programmes through collaborations with top education institutions of the country. Multiple Dual-degree programmes are being offered with leading national institutions, such as the Indian Institute of Science, Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology Surat, National Institute of Technology Agartala, and the Indian Space Research Organisation – Space Application Centre, among others. These partnerships enable students to study across institutions and gain diverse academic and research exposure.
As technology reshapes industries, learning is increasingly centred on navigating uncertainty. The evolving academic ecosystem at IITGN is a strategic response to these shifts, making engineering education more responsive to the changing economy.