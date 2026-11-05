IIT Delhi to appoint independent student ombudsperson, expand counselling after student's death

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has announced a series of changes to its student welfare and mental health systems, including the appointment of an independent Student Grievance Ombudsperson and recruitment of additional mental health professionals.

The measures follow the death of 31-year-old MSc student Rishikesh Kumar on August 22, 2026. An external inquiry committee headed by retired Delhi High Court judge Justice Mukta Gupta examined the circumstances surrounding the incident and submitted its recommendations to the institute.

In a statement, IIT Delhi said the proposed reforms were based on the committee's recommendations and subsequent consultations with students. The institute discussed an implementation plan at its Student Affairs Council meeting.