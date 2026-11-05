IIT Delhi to appoint independent student ombudsperson, expand counselling after student's death

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has announced a series of changes to its student welfare and mental health systems, including the appointment of an independent Student Grievance Ombudsperson and recruitment of additional mental health professionals.
The measures follow the death of 31-year-old MSc student Rishikesh Kumar on August 22, 2026. An external inquiry committee headed by retired Delhi High Court judge Justice Mukta Gupta examined the circumstances surrounding the incident and submitted its recommendations to the institute.
In a statement, IIT Delhi said the proposed reforms were based on the committee's recommendations and subsequent consultations with students. The institute discussed an implementation plan at its Student Affairs Council meeting.
More counsellors and visiting psychiatrists
IIT Delhi plans to recruit additional full-time clinical psychologists and counsellors and engage visiting psychiatrists to expand access to professional mental health support.
The institute also intends to introduce formal re-entry protocols for students returning after extended leaves of absence. These will include specialised counselling, academic coordination and buddy networks to help students resume their studies and adjust to campus life.
The measures are intended to address difficulties students may face when returning after a prolonged break, including academic disruption and challenges in reconnecting with campus support systems.
Independent ombudsperson for student complaints
The institute will establish an independent Student Grievance Ombudsperson to provide students with another channel to raise complaints and seek redressal.
The appointment is part of a broader effort to strengthen the existing grievance mechanism. The institute has also proposed mandatory workshops on empathy, soft skills and mental health awareness for faculty members, administrative personnel and hostel staff.
These sessions will focus on how institutional staff communicate with students, particularly those experiencing psychological distress or other personal difficulties.
IIT Delhi also plans to conduct awareness campaigns on mental health concerns and laws relating to substance use.
External panel to review mental health policy
A separate external committee will review IIT Delhi's existing Mental Health Support System and Wellness Policy.
The proposed panel will comprise two senior mental health experts, one welfare professional and two student representatives. It will examine the institute's existing support arrangements, emergency-response protocols, referral mechanisms and monitoring systems before recommending changes.
The review is expected to assess whether students can access professional assistance in time and whether the institute's procedures adequately address cases requiring sustained support.
The inquiry into Kumar's death was conducted by a committee headed by Justice Mukta Gupta. It also included a senior expert from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and two student representatives.
IIT Delhi confirmed that the external committee had submitted its report but said the panel had directed that the document remain confidential. The institute has not released the full findings publicly.
Students' feedback included in implementation plan
Following the external committee's report, an internal institute committee examined its recommendations and prepared an implementation roadmap.
The committee included the Deputy Director (Operations), Dean of Student Affairs, Dean of Academics, general secretaries of the Student Affairs Council and Board of Student Welfare, and the Assistant Registrar (Student Affairs).
The recommendations and proposed follow-up measures were shared with students, faculty members and staff. Students subsequently discussed the proposals at the Student Affairs Council meeting, where their feedback was incorporated into a time-bound implementation plan.
Student's death prompted scrutiny of campus support systems
Rishikesh Kumar's death on August 22 triggered protests by students demanding accountability and an independent examination of the circumstances surrounding the incident.
The case also raised questions about how the institute handles students facing mental health difficulties, academic setbacks and requests for extended leave.
The institute has not yet announced a complete recruitment schedule or specific deadlines for all the proposed measures. Their implementation and the findings of the planned external review will determine how the changes affect student support on campus.