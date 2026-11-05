IIT-Delhi students explore technology behind Namo Bharat

New Delhi: Civil engineering students from IIT-Delhi visited the Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor to understand the construction methodologies, engineering challenges and advanced technologies used in the country's first regional rapid transit system, the NCRTC said on Thursday.
The students visited Sarai Kale Khan station, where they were briefed on multi-modal integration facilities connecting the station with the Metro, Veer Haqeeqat Rai ISBT, Ring Road and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station through a foot-over bridge equipped with travelators, it said.
They also travelled by Namo Bharat train to Duhai station and learnt about the commuter facilities and the operation of local metro services in Meerut using the same infrastructure.
At the Namo Bharat depot in Duhai, the students attended a technical session on engineering challenges encountered during the construction of the corridor across Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut, the corporation added.
Officials explained how precision planning, structural monitoring and adaptive design interventions were used to address construction constraints in densely populated urban areas with extensive underground utilities.
The students also visited the Operation Control Centre (OCC), where they were briefed on real-time train operations, including train movement, platform screen doors and rolling stock management.
At 'Aparimit', NCRTC's Centre of Excellence, they were introduced to technologies such as virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and Building Information Modelling (BIM), which are used in project implementation, operational efficiency and training, it mentioned.
The visit aimed to provide students with practical exposure to the construction, operation and maintenance of large-scale infrastructure projects, NCRTC said.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.