IIT Delhi sets up 5-member panel to probe MSc student death

New Delhi (India) August 25 (ANI): The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has constituted a five-member External Inquiry Committee to investigate the circumstances leading to the death of 31-year-old MSc Physics student Rishikesh Kumar, IIT Delhi sources told ANI.

The development comes a day after hundreds of students gathered on the IIT Delhi campus and held a sit-in protest, demanding an inquiry into Kumar's death and raising concerns over student support systems.

The committee comprises former Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar, who is also an IIT Delhi alumnus and currently Vice Chancellor of Sports University Haryana; Professor Pratap Sharma, Head of the Department of Psychiatry at AIIMS New Delhi; two student representatives; and the IIT Delhi Registrar, who will serve as the secretary and convenor.

According to an email sent by IIT Delhi Director Rangan Banerjee to students early Tuesday morning, a copy of which has been seen by ANI, the committee will speak to relevant students and faculty members, examine the functioning of concerned administrative offices, review existing protocols and processes, and make recommendations.

The institute has asked the committee to submit its report within two weeks.

"We are deeply saddened by the untimely loss of Rishikesh Kumar, our MSc Physics student," Banerjee said in the email.

The institute said the decision to constitute the external committee was taken following discussions with a large group of students and student representatives.

Kumar died on August 22 after falling from the sixth floor of the Lecture Hall Complex (LHC) at IIT Delhi. Police have said that no suicide note was recovered and that the circumstances surrounding his death are being investigated.

The institute has also announced measures to support Kumar's family, including reimbursement of medical expenses and financial assistance from its benevolent fund.

"Additionally, we will also create a separate fund with voluntary contributions from faculty, students and staff to help the family," the mail read.

Besides the inquiry, IIT Delhi said it plans to appoint an external Ombudsperson to address grievances that are not resolved through the institute's internal systems. The details of the proposed mechanism will be worked out in consultation with student representatives.

The institute also announced plans to introduce an additional support system involving faculty and student mentors for students requiring parental support.

The announcements follow meetings between the institute administration and students on Monday, including discussions at Dogra Hall, the Lecture Hall Complex, the Senate Room and the Main Building, according to the Director's email.

The institute said it would work towards improving its support systems and enhancing student well-being on campus.

(ANI)