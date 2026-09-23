IIT Delhi secures the bid to host the world's second-largest university debating tournament in 2027

For the first time in its 52-year history, the Australasian Intervarsity Debating Championships will be held in India. Commonly known as Australs, the 2027 edition is scheduled for June at IIT Delhi. The successful bid to bring the event to New Delhi was led by the Indian Debating League alongside IIT Delhi. This development marks a tangible shift in the regional circuit.
Recognised as the second-largest university debating tournament globally after the World Universities Debating Championship, Australs 2027 is projected to see heavy participation. The event will host over 300 university debaters and adjudicators. These participants will represent 21 countries and more than 70 universities. The selection of India follows a formal bidding process. It continues a regional rotation that recently included Indonesia in 2024 and China in 2025. Australia will host the upcoming 2026 edition.
The tournament utilises the Australia-Asia debating format. Motions for the 2027 championship will centre on contemporary global challenges. Core topics will include geopolitical shifts, global governance, economic transformations, and the intersection of technology with society. The final tournament themes and specific motions will be announced closer to the event dates.
Australs was established in 1975 at the University of Sydney as a bilateral competition between Australia and New Zealand. Over five decades, it has expanded to include the broader Asia-Pacific region. Bringing the tournament to India provides local students with direct access to an international platform. It removes the barrier of overseas travel costs while allowing Indian debaters to test their skills against top-tier international opponents.
The Indian Debating League functions as a central body for competitive public speaking across the country. It manages a network of over 100,000 debaters across 50 universities. The organisation previously facilitated regional qualifiers for the Harvard College Debating Union and Oxford Schools. Together with IIT Delhi, the league will finalise tournament programming and coordinate international participation logistics in the coming months.