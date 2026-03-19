IIT Delhi turns science into comics to demystify complex concepts



As per the release, through this playful narrative style, the brochure aims to demystify complex scientific concepts and highlight real-world connections that make materials engineering both impactful and relatable. Woven into the storyline are nuanced reflections of IIT Delhi's commitment to equity, diversity, and inclusion.



Prof Jayant Jain, Head, Department of Materials Science and Engineering, said, "This comic book was conceived to herald an era of bringing the fun aspects of STEM to the fore. Materials engineering is a deeply creative and inspiring field, and we wanted a medium that could engage students and non-technical audiences alike. Through Prof Padarth's adventures, we hope to spark curiosity and showcase the excitement that lies in understanding the materials that shape our world."



DMSE's Prof R Lakshmi Narayan, who led this initiative, added, "The idea is to let students look at materials as something they live with and experience every day so that the work they do does not feel highly technical but completely natural and logical. Prof Padarth's journey through the realm of materials will be the new fantasy world through which we wish to reach out to our younger generation of materials scientists."