IIT Delhi rolls out Advanced FinTech Certification to drive innovation

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has announced an updated edition of its Professional Certificate Programme in FinTech, aimed at equipping working professionals with current and industry-relevant expertise at the intersection of finance and technology. The six-month programme is offered through IIT Delhi’s Continuing Education Programme (CEP).

The course comprises 118 hours of learning, combining 60 hours of live, interactive sessions with capstone projects, recorded lectures, assignments, and quizzes. Delivered entirely online via Direct-to-Device (D2D) learning, the programme also offers participants the option of an on-campus immersion at the IIT Delhi campus, according to a report in NDTV.

Designed with strong industry alignment, the curriculum is structured around the “ABCDs of FinTech” — Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Cloud Computing, and Big Data. Participants will engage with both foundational and emerging areas, including blockchain and cryptocurrencies, algorithmic trading, generative AI applications in finance, digital payments, cybersecurity, regulatory technology (RegTech), and entrepreneurial opportunities within the FinTech ecosystem.