IIT Delhi innovates AC technology to reduce electricity consumption by 33%





After the solution is diluted by absorbed moisture, it must be dried to allow continuous reuse. The team uses an innovative system integration concept to continuously revive and recirculate the same salt solution. Instead of adding a burner or an electric heater, the design uses heat that the AC already throws away through its condenser (the outdoor unit) and redirects it to a regenerator module to dry the salt solution again.



The system is designed to precisely match the energy transfer rate in the two parts, vapor compression and desiccant modules, across various outdoor cor the hybrid, resulting in around 33 per cent lower energy consumption, while meeting the same indoor comfort targets. Across representative Indian climates, the predicted savings range from 28 per cent (in very humid areas) to 41.5 per cent (in dry and arid areas)," Prof Anurag Goyal said.



The research team anticipates wider adoption of such a sustainable cooling technology, particularly in Indian buildings.

A study titled 'Model-based analysis of a novel hybrid membrane-liquid desiccant air conditioner for high-efficiency space cooling' on their work has been published in the Journal of Building Engineering.