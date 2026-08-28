IIT Delhi steps up mental health, academic support for students

New Delhi: Amid heightened concerns and student protests following the tragic death by alleged suicide of a 31-year-old MSc Physics student Rishikesh on campus on August 22, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has issued a detailed statement outlining a wide array of measures implemented to enhance student well-being, ease academic stress, and bolster mental healthcare support on campus.



In a press release issued on Thursday, the institute asserted that it views students' well-being as a fundamental prerequisite for fostering an ecosystem where every student feels heard and supported.



Detailing steps taken towards Academic Relief and Curricular Flexibility, the release stated that under the new curriculum implemented in 2025, first-semester credit loads have been lightened, life skills courses added, and first-year departmental classes capped at 30 to 60 students to minimise stress. Weekend examinations have been minimised while credit distribution remains flexible. Additionally, effective from the academic year 2024-25, the minimum CGPA criteria for the B.Tech. degree were removed, which the institute termed an important step.