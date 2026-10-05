IIT Delhi opens applications for Executive Programme in AI in Healthcare

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has opened applications for the third batch of its Executive Programme for AI in Healthcare. The programme, offered through the institute's Continuing Education Programme (CEP), will begin on December 12, 2026 and run till May 30, 2027. Applications can be submitted till December 10, 2026.

The programme is aimed at graduate professionals working in industry or academia in areas related to AI in healthcare. It is designed for healthcare professionals, technology leaders and innovators who want to understand and use AI solutions in healthcare.

The six-month programme will be conducted online. Classes will be held on Saturdays from 6 pm to 7:30 pm and Sundays from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

According to IIT Delhi, the programme will cover AI and machine learning, healthcare data, clinical AI applications, Generative AI, Agentic AI workflows and responsible use of AI in healthcare. Participants will also work on practical assignments and a capstone project.

The course will cover areas such as medical imaging, electronic medical records, physiological signals, genomics and IoT data. It will also introduce participants to AI-based clinical decision support, healthcare automation, predictive analytics and the use of AI in areas such as radiology, surgery and public health.

Participants will also learn about deploying AI models through dashboards and cloud platforms and integrating them with healthcare information systems.