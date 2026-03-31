IIT Delhi names hall after Flipkart’s Binny Bansal



New Delhi: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on Monday celebrated a landmark moment in its institutional history with the inauguration of the Binny Bansal Exhibition Hall on its campus.



The inauguration ceremony was graced by Binny Bansal, Co-Founder of Flipkart and distinguished alumnus of IIT Delhi, along with the Institute's Director, Prof. Rangan Banerjee; faculty; staff; and a vibrant gathering of students.



In December 2025, IIT Delhi announced it would name the exhibition hall in recognition of Binny Bansal's extraordinary generosity and long-term commitment to his alma mater. Bansal's sustained philanthropic contributions and deep engagement with the Institute have played a pivotal role in enhancing the academic and innovation ecosystem at IIT Delhi. The naming of this hall stands as a testament to the enduring bond between Bansal and the institution that shaped him.