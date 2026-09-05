IIT Delhi pays tribute to Climate Researcher Prof Krishna AchutaRao

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on Friday mourned the death of Prof Krishna AchutaRao, a professor at the Centre for Atmospheric Sciences (CAS), who passed away on Friday.



Prof AchutaRao had served at IIT Delhi for around two decades and held several positions of responsibility during his tenure, including Dean (Faculty) and Head of the Centre for Atmospheric Sciences. The institute said he also played an instrumental role in establishing its Centre of Excellence for Climate Change Adaptation.



The institute described AchutaRao as a well-known researcher whose work focused on climate change, climate risk assessment and adaptation to climate change.