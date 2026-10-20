IIT Delhi, Lithuania train nearly 300 schoolgirls in ethical AI

Nearly 300 schoolgirls have completed an artificial intelligence training programme organised by IIT Delhi and Lithuanian partners, with sessions on AI foundations, ethical use and the role of women in technology.

The programme was developed by Lithuanian non-governmental organisation Women Go Tech and delivered in India for the first time in 2026 in partnership with the Embassy of Lithuania in India, IIT Delhi’s Office of Academic Outreach and New Initiatives, and the UNESCO Regional Office for South Asia.

The concluding event was held at IIT Delhi under the theme Ethical AI: Empowering the Next Generation of Women Innovators. It brought together students who had completed the online training to discuss AI’s applications, limitations and implications for education and society.