IIT Delhi leads Indian institutions in QS Sustainability Rankings 2027

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has emerged as India's highest-ranked institution in the QS World University Rankings: Sustainability 2027, securing the 194th position globally. IIT Kharagpur and the University of Delhi followed at 224th and 237th, respectively.
According to the rankings released on November 16, India had 99 institutions featured this year, compared with 103 in 2026. Of these, 38 improved their positions, 19 remained unchanged and 34 declined. Eight institutions made their debut in the latest edition.
India also recorded an increase in its representation among the world's top 500 institutions, with 13 universities making the list in 2027, compared with five in the inaugural 2023 edition. The number has risen steadily, from nine in 2024 to 11 in 2025 and 12 in 2026.
Globally, Sweden's Lund University, Canada's University of Toronto, and the United Kingdom's UCL, occupy the top three positions in the rankings.
Which Indian institutions made notable gains?
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) climbed 192 places to secure the 432nd position, returning to the global top 500 for the first time since 2023.
Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) entered the top 300 for the first time, while Manipal Academy of Higher Education moved into the top 400. Chandigarh University and Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences also entered the top 600 for the first time.
India had 42 institutions among the global top 1,000, placing it jointly third with Mainland China. The United States led with 128 institutions, followed by the United Kingdom with 84.
Where do Indian institutions lag?
Despite the gains, the rankings highlighted gaps in governance, environmental impact and the impact of education. According to the QS assessment, 61 per cent of Indian institutions saw their positions decline in governance, while 57 per cent dropped in environmental impact.
IIT Delhi was the only Indian institution among the global top 100 for Environmental Impact, ranking 89th. In Environmental Sustainability, IIT Kharagpur secured the 41st position, followed by VIT at 43rd and IIT Delhi at 74th.
India also remained among the 18 lowest-scoring higher education systems globally for Impact of Education. The University of Delhi was the highest-ranked Indian institution in this indicator, at 674th.
How are universities assessed?
The QS Sustainability Rankings assess institutions across three broad categories: Environmental Impact, Social Impact and Governance. Environmental and Social Impact each account for 45 per cent of the overall score, while Governance contributes the remaining 10 per cent.
QS chief executive Jessica Turner said that India's higher education system continued to improve across key sustainability metrics, with more than 70 per cent of its entries improving in Equality and Employability and Outcomes. However, she noted that Indian institutions continued to lag behind their global peers in areas such as Impact of Education and Health and Wellbeing.