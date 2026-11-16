IIT Delhi leads Indian institutions in QS Sustainability Rankings 2027

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has emerged as India's highest-ranked institution in the QS World University Rankings: Sustainability 2027, securing the 194th position globally. IIT Kharagpur and the University of Delhi followed at 224th and 237th, respectively.

According to the rankings released on November 16, India had 99 institutions featured this year, compared with 103 in 2026. Of these, 38 improved their positions, 19 remained unchanged and 34 declined. Eight institutions made their debut in the latest edition.

India also recorded an increase in its representation among the world's top 500 institutions, with 13 universities making the list in 2027, compared with five in the inaugural 2023 edition. The number has risen steadily, from nine in 2024 to 11 in 2025 and 12 in 2026.

Globally, Sweden's Lund University, Canada's University of Toronto, and the United Kingdom's UCL, occupy the top three positions in the rankings.