IIT Delhi launches Executive Programme in Brand Management. Check DETAILS here!

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has introduced the Executive Programme in Brand Management, a six-month live online certification offered through its Continuing Education Programme (CEP).

Designed to meet the surging demand for skilled brand strategists in a digital-first economy, the course aims to equip freshers and early-career professionals with strategic, analytical, and creative expertise.

Addressing explosive industry growth

With the global Branding Agencies market projected to reach USD 90.27 billion by 2033 and Brand Management Solutions expected to surpass USD 12.4 billion, companies across sectors are actively seeking professionals who can build and scale powerful brands.

Programme highlights

- Duration: 6 months, fully live online

- Start date: January 2026

- Classes: Sundays, 10:30 am – 12:30 pm

- Eligibility: Graduates (10+2+3) from any discipline

- Fee: INR 1,20,000 + 18% GST

- Application deadline: 20 December 2025

- Assessment: 100% Capstone Project-based (70% attendance mandatory)

- Certificate: Issued by CEP, IIT Delhi

Key features and learning outcomes

- Live sessions conducted by IIT Delhi faculty and industry experts

- 17 modules covering brand fundamentals, consumer behaviour, digital branding, AI-driven analytics, luxury branding, and global strategy

- Real-world case studies, peer discussions, and a comprehensive capstone project to build a complete brand strategy

- Focus on job-ready skills in brand positioning, integrated marketing campaigns, content strategy, and brand leadership

Career acceleration and strong ROI

The programme opens doors to high-growth roles such as:

- Brand Executive / Brand Strategist

- Marketing Associate / Digital Marketing Specialist

- Social Media Manager / Content Strategist

- Assistant Brand Manager (mid-term progression)

Participants gain a competitive edge through IIT Delhi’s prestigious certification, a strong professional portfolio, and skills that fast-track salary progression in FMCG, tech, e-commerce, retail, BFSI, fashion, healthcare, and media sectors.

Who should apply?

- Fresh graduates aiming to enter branding and marketing

- Early professionals in advertising, PR, or digital marketing

- Individuals transitioning from non-marketing backgrounds

- Entrepreneurs looking to build or reposition their own brands

Coordinated by Prof Mahim Sagar, Professor & Former Head, Department of Management Studies, IIT Delhi, and recipient of the IIT Delhi Teaching Excellence Award.

Admissions now open

Seats are limited. Selection is based on eligibility and application submission before the 20 December 2025 deadline. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply early at the official CEP portal.