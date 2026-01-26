News

IIT Delhi launches accelerator programme to support early, mid-career faculty

The Deepak Raghavan Family Foundation initiative offers five-year endowed chair professorships with research funding and staff support to help faculty under 45 build independent research programmes.
Instituted by IIT Delhi alumnus Dr Deepak Raghavan, the initiative is facilitated by the IIT Delhi Endowment Management Foundation and reflects growing alumni engagement in advancing academic research.
Instituted by IIT Delhi alumnus Dr Deepak Raghavan, the initiative is facilitated by the IIT Delhi Endowment Management Foundation and reflects growing alumni engagement in advancing academic research. (File Photo)
Updated on

NEW DELHI: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has launched the Deepak Raghavan Family Foundation Accelerator Programme, a new initiative aimed at strengthening the institute’s research ecosystem by supporting high-potential early- and mid-career faculty members.

The programme seeks to enable young academics to build strong, independent research programmes while continuing to contribute to teaching and academic leadership.

Instituted by IIT Delhi alumnus Dr Deepak Raghavan, the initiative is facilitated by the IIT Delhi Endowment Management Foundation and reflects growing alumni engagement in advancing academic research.

A central feature of the programme is a five-year endowed Chair Professorship for faculty members aged 45 years and below, designed to provide sustained support during a crucial phase of their academic careers.

The chair will be backed by a dedicated research fund, access to research staff, and academic resources to help pursue long-term research goals.

delhi
Indian Institute of Technology
mid-career faculty

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com