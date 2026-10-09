IIT Delhi, I4C invite applications to AI cybersecurity hackathon

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has announced 'Raksham', a national-level AI cybersecurity hackathon, in collaboration with the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C).

The hackathon will be organised by IIT Delhi's student technical clubs, Aries IITD and Dev Club. The institute is seeking student innovators from across the country to create next-generation, AI-powered prototypes that can address important cyber dangers including voice cloning schemes, deepfakes, and online fraud, Indian Express reports.

Registration and concept submissions for the 'Raksham' have begun online and will be open to anyone until October 12. All undergraduate or postgraduate engineering students are eligible to participate in the hackathon in teams comprising two to four members each.

According to IIT Delhi, the participating teams will compete to generate solutions, which will be evaluated based on technical architecture, real-world feasibility, responsible AI practices, and, most importantly, their ability to convert into tools that will protect millions of Indians from evolving cyber scams and frauds of today.

The top 30 teams will then compete in a 48-hour in-person finale at IIT Delhi on October 24-25, where they will be required to create, test, and demonstrate their prototypes in front of an expert jury consisting of academic, industry, and cybersecurity specialists.

Winning teams and high impact fillings will also receive an opportunity to be showcased at Amazon Sambhav 2026, IIT Delhi said.