IIT Delhi graduate develops battery-powered refrigeration system for trucks

Yotuh Energy, a climate-tech startup founded by three IIT Delhi alumni, has developed an electric refrigeration system that can keep temperature-sensitive cargo cold without relying on a vehicle's engine.

The Chennai-based startup was founded in 2022 by Shaivee Malik, Vivek Mahindrakar and Dharmik Bapodara. The three were part of IIT Delhi's AXLR8R Formula Racing team and worked on electric race cars before turning their focus to refrigeration for commercial vehicles.

The company's refrigeration unit uses a lithium-ion battery and operates independently of the vehicle's main engine. This allows the cooling system to continue operating when a truck is parked, the engine is switched off or the vehicle breaks down.

Yotuh says the system can run for around six to eight hours on a charge. Its units are designed for both internal-combustion-engine vehicles and electric vehicles. Sensors monitor door openings and adjust cooling accordingly.

The technology is aimed at the transportation of dairy products, frozen foods, fruits, vegetables and other temperature-sensitive goods, particularly in intra-city and last-mile delivery.

Traditional refrigeration systems used in transport can draw power from the vehicle's engine. Separating the refrigeration system from the engine can reduce fuel consumption during loading, unloading and other periods when the vehicle is stationary.

Yotuh claims its system can reduce refrigeration running costs by up to 75% and save between 3 and 36 tonnes of CO₂ per unit annually, depending on usage. These figures are based on the company's own estimates.

The startup initially developed and tested its system on a Tata ACE small commercial vehicle, transporting dairy, bakery products, fruits and vegetables. It later developed separate systems for chilled and frozen cargo. IIT Madras' Shaastra magazine reported that the company began producing its first batch of units in February 2025 and had a production capacity of around 40 units a month.