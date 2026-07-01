IIT Delhi, DRDO develop high-altitude tactical aerostat



Speaking to ANI, Bhatola said, "This is an Aerostat, a big lighter-than-air-filled balloon. This can be called a raised platform which can be taken to up to a height of 20 km. You can install a payload on it, like a camera or IR detectors or communication networks. Taking it to a height enables it to cover a large area. Till now, its use was limited to use of the defence domain and they were imported from the US. DRDO wanted to make it in India, and our effort was towards developing the material for it. Dr Neeraj Mandlekar, who trained in this project, started a startup and developed a skill to give shape to this material. This is a combined effort of IIT-Delhi, DRDO and a startup."

He said the indigenously developed tactical aerostat can remain airborne longer than drones, carry heavier payloads, and support logistics operations, adding that the technology also has significant potential for civilian applications in the future.

"The two fundamental differences between this aerostat and a drone are that a drone is powered. As compared to a drone, it can stay afloat for a longer time. They can carry a huge payload and can also supply materials. We are seeing that this can be used for civilian purposes in future. We can say with confidence that we can provide this solution to customers," he further added.

This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.