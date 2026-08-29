IIT Delhi announces student welfare measures after MSc student’s death; Inquiry panel begins work

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has announced a series of steps aimed at strengthening student welfare and mental-health support following the untimely death of an MSc student on August 22, 2026.

In an update posted on its official 'X' account on August 29, the institute said that the welfare and mental well-being of students remain an “absolute priority”. IIT Delhi said the measures were finalised following discussions with student representatives and other students in the aftermath of the incident.