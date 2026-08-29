IIT Delhi announces student welfare measures after MSc student’s death; Inquiry panel begins work

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has announced a series of steps aimed at strengthening student welfare and mental-health support following the untimely death of an MSc student on August 22, 2026.
In an update posted on its official 'X' account on August 29, the institute said that the welfare and mental well-being of students remain an “absolute priority”. IIT Delhi said the measures were finalised following discussions with student representatives and other students in the aftermath of the incident.
IIT Delhi inquiry committee starts functioning
One of the key developments announced by the institute is that the internal inquiry committee constituted by IIT Delhi has started functioning. The institute has also said that an External Ombudsperson will be appointed next week.
The appointment of an external ombudsperson is among the measures being taken as the institute reviews its systems and responds to concerns surrounding student welfare.
Financial support for deceased student's family
IIT Delhi has also approved financial support for the family of the deceased student through its benevolent fund.
In addition, the institute said that a separate fund has been created through voluntary contributions from faculty members, students, staff and alumni. The initiative is intended to provide further support to the student's family.
Institute promises sustained student support
The institute said it is committed to treating students as active stakeholders and taking proactive, sustained and measurable steps to safeguard their academic welfare and mental health.
IIT Delhi added that it will continue to strengthen its systems and take necessary measures to ensure students receive the support and care they need throughout their academic journey.
The latest announcement comes amid wider discussions around student welfare and mental-health support in higher education institutions. IIT Delhi's update indicates that the institute plans to address these concerns through institutional mechanisms, external oversight and continued engagement with students.