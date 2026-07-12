IIT Delhi and NatWest Group unveil FinTech Frontier Program to fast-track banking innovation and startup collaboration

The Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT) at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has partnered with NatWest Group to launch the NatWest FinTech Frontier Program (NFFP), an industry-academia initiative aimed at accelerating research, startup innovation and technology adoption in the banking and financial services sector. The programme was launched on July 1 at IIT Delhi.

The programme is designed to bring together researchers, startups and industry experts to develop next-generation financial technologies in areas such as artificial intelligence, intelligent automation, cybersecurity, digital trust, next-generation banking products and quantum computing.

NFFP will operate through two tracks. The Research Translation Track is open to full-time faculty members and research groups from IITs, supporting projects that can be translated into practical applications for the banking industry within six to nine months. Preference will be given to interdisciplinary teams with prior industry collaboration and a clear pathway for deployment.

The second, the Startup Innovation Track, is aimed at growth-stage startups with market-ready products that address challenges in banking and financial services. Selected startups will receive opportunities to conduct paid pilot projects, work with NatWest's business teams and explore commercial deployment, including potential access to international markets.

According to FITT, the programme seeks to bridge the gap between academic research and industry by enabling innovators to test emerging technologies in real-world banking environments while accelerating their path to commercialisation.

Applications are currently open for the 2026-27 cohort, with selected faculty teams and startups expected to work closely with mentors from IIT Delhi and NatWest Group throughout the programme.