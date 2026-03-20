IITD Alumni Leadership Conclave 2026 to be held in New Delhi

VMPL, New Delhi [India], March 20: The IIT Delhi Alumni Association (IITDAA) is set to host the IITD Alumni Leadership Conclave 2026 on Saturday, 21 March 2026, at 2: OOPM at Hyatt Regency, New Delhi. The flagship event will bring together an influential community of leaders and decision makers, innovators and entrepreneurs, academicians and change agents from the IIT Delhi alumni network representing diverse sectors and industries.

The theme of the conclave is "Era of Symbiotic Atamnirbharta: Cooperation as a Competitive Edge". It reflects appropriately on the current geo-political environment where alignments are shifting and priorities are changing.

The event will serve as a dynamic platform for meaningful conversations on collaboration, innovation, and the evolving landscape of leadership in a rapidly evolving world. It is expected to witness participation of nearly 400+ IIT Delhi alumni, including CXOs, thinkers, founders, policymakers, investors, business and technology leaders. These insightful dialogue and deliberations will also engage the wider network of 65,000+ global alumni.

The conclave will host a series of panel discussions addressing the contemporary themes that may shape the future of technology, entrepreneurship, innovation, and education.

The Session, "AI and Humanity: Friend, Foe, or Future?", will explore the evolving relationship between Artificial intelligence and its implications on the society, examining how AI can be responsibly adopted and integrated.

Another Session, "Inclusive Learning & Education for the Unknown", will explore how education systems must expand beyond traditional classrooms and curriculum to prepare individuals for an unpredictable future. The future that is yet to be invented by technology!

And the session, "Ideas to IPO: Start-up Ecosystem Enablers," will bring together industry leaders highlighting the role of a strong startup ecosystem, innovation enablers, and the power of collaborative networks, while examining the journey of transforming ideas into successful ventures.

The event will also feature a special exhibition by the former IIT Delhi students, showcasing innovative ideas, and emerging startup ventures, highlighting the entrepreneurial spirit and innovation-driven mindset of the IIT Delhi Alumni Community.

Kalpen Shukla, President, IIT Delhi Alumni Association, says, "The IITD Alumni Leadership Conclave 2026 brings together the collective strength and diversity of the IIT Delhi Alumni network. We look forward to bringing together distinguished alumni and industry leaders to share their perspectives, exchange innovative ideas, suggest strategies to foster collaboration and explore new opportunities that can shape the future of the nation. The conclave will also serve as an influential platform to encourage collaboration and partnership with investors, business leaders and entrepreneurs."

With its focus on collaboration, innovation and shared progress, the IITD Alumni Leadership Conclave 2026 aims to foster meaningful conversations and synergic partnerships that can drive impactful change and strengthen India's journey towards a more self-reliant and globally competitive economy.

Representing a vibrant global network of over 65,000 IIT Delhi alumni, the IIT Delhi Alumni Association includes 1000+ corporate leaders, 2,500+ founders, and over 650 public service officers, all of whom continue to contribute significantly to nation-building, technological innovation, industry leadership, and social impact.

Several distinguished leaders from across industry, technology, entrepreneurship will join this Conclave as speakers including, Sumant Sinha (Founder, Chairman & CEO at ReNew), Dr Nikhil Agarwal (MD, Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT)), Hitesh Oberoi (Co-promoter MD & CEO at Info Edge India Ltd), Manas Fuloria (Co-Founder & CEO, Nagarro, Founder & Trustee, Plaksha University), Manish Mittal (CEO at Axtria), Anju Gupta (Partner, IvyCap Ventures), Abhishek Bansal (Co-Founder & CEO at Shadowfax Technologies Pvt Ltd), Prof Trilochan Sastry (Faculty at IIM Bangalore & IIMA), Acharya Prashant (Author & Globally acclaimed Spiritual Teacher), Harshavardhan Chitale (CEO, Hero MotoCorp), Swati Vasudevan (MD, Khan Academy India), Arvind Jain (Founder & CEO, Glean & Co-Founder Rubrik), and Neeraj Gera (COO, UpGrad), besides a few overseas eminent alumni.

(VMPL & ANI)