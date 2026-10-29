IIT Delhi opens applications for 6-month online Agritech Certificate Programme, check eligibility and fees

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has opened applications for a six-month Online Certificate Programme in Agritech under its Continuing Education Programme (CEP). The last date to apply is February 22, 2027.
The programme, organised by IIT Delhi's Centre for Rural Development and Technology, aims to introduce participants to the application of emerging technologies in agriculture, including artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), drones, remote sensing and digital agricultural platforms.
According to the institute, the programme will begin on February 28, 2027, and conclude on August 21, 2027. Classes will be conducted live online on Sundays from 12 noon to 3 pm.
The programme is open to candidates who hold a graduate degree or diploma under the 10+2+3 or 10+2+4 educational format, or a postgraduate qualification.
IIT Delhi has clarified that applicants do not need a prior technical or agricultural background to enrol.
The programme may be relevant to graduates and working professionals interested in agricultural technology, digital farming, data-driven agricultural services and related sectors.
The curriculum combines agriculture, technology and business applications across six modules and a capstone project.
The major areas covered include:
Agricultural systems: Challenges in Indian agriculture, technology adoption and the Agritech ecosystem.
IoT and sensors: Connected devices, agricultural sensors and data infrastructure.
Drones and remote sensing: Geographic information systems, satellite data and agricultural monitoring.
AI and predictive analytics: Machine learning, computer vision, agricultural risk assessment and rural finance.
Digital agriculture: Digital public infrastructure, agricultural data platforms and technology-enabled crop insurance.
Post-harvest technologies: Storage, supply chains, market linkages and Agritech business models.
Participants will also undertake a capstone project focused on an Agritech challenge.
The programme fee is Rs 1,30,000, excluding 18 per cent GST. The total programme fee, including GST, is Rs 1,53,400.
A separate, non-refundable application fee of Rs 1,000 plus GST is applicable. This amount is not adjusted against the programme fee.
The institute has provided an instalment payment schedule for admitted candidates.
Participants who secure at least 50 per cent overall marks and maintain a minimum attendance of 50 per cent will receive a Certificate of Completion.
Those scoring below 50 per cent overall, but meeting the minimum 50 per cent attendance requirement, will receive a Certificate of Participation.
Electronic certificates will be issued by IIT Delhi's Continuing Education Programme.
Interested candidates can follow these steps:
Visit the official IIT Delhi CEP website at cepqip.iitd.ac.in.
Open the Online Certificate Programme in Agritech page.
Review the eligibility criteria, programme fee and course structure.
Follow the application link to IIT Delhi's admission portal.
Complete the application process and pay the prescribed application fee.
The programme is scheduled to begin on February 28, 2027, six days after the published application deadline.
Official programme page: cepqip.iitd.ac.in/post/program/online-certificate-programme-in-agritech