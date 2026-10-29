IIT Delhi opens applications for 6-month online Agritech Certificate Programme, check eligibility and fees

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has opened applications for a six-month Online Certificate Programme in Agritech under its Continuing Education Programme (CEP). The last date to apply is February 22, 2027.

The programme, organised by IIT Delhi's Centre for Rural Development and Technology, aims to introduce participants to the application of emerging technologies in agriculture, including artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), drones, remote sensing and digital agricultural platforms.

According to the institute, the programme will begin on February 28, 2027, and conclude on August 21, 2027. Classes will be conducted live online on Sundays from 12 noon to 3 pm.