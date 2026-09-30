Research, student mobility in focus as IIT Delhi and AcSIR sign MoU

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) and the Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research (AcSIR) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen academic and research collaboration between the two institutions.



The MoU establishes a framework for joint research, co-supervision of postgraduate research students, and the exchange of students, research scholars, and faculty between IIT Delhi and AcSIR-associated research institutes.



The collaboration seeks to bring together the complementary academic and research strengths of IIT Delhi, and the extensive network of research institutes associated with AcSIR, creating opportunities for students and faculty to work across institutional boundaries and engage with diverse research facilities and expertise, the institute said in a statement,

A key feature of the MoU is the provision for joint supervision of PhD, M.Tech and MS(R) students. Students enrolled under the collaborative framework will have at least one supervisor from IIT Delhi and one from an AcSIR-associated research institute.

“The MoU will also facilitate academic and research visits, enabling postgraduate students, research scholars, and faculty to spend time at the partner institution. In particular, students of IIT Delhi and AcSIR will be able to undertake coursework and research work at either institution without requiring separate admission or payment of tuition fees at the host institution,” the statement read.