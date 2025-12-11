IIT Bombay’s Technology Innovation Hub to Host ATMAN 3.0, an eight-week accelerator for early-stage HealthTech startups
Mumbai: The Technology Innovation Hub for Translational Research on IoT and IoE at IIT Bombay is set to host ATMAN 3.0, an eight-week accelerator programme aimed at transforming early-stage HealthTech startups into investment-ready ventures. The initiative will conclude with a Demo Day on January 9, 2026, at Novotel, Mumbai International Airport, where participating startups will pitch before investors, industry leaders and members of the investment committee. The current cohort of 13 startups was selected from a pool of 173 applicants, with each winning venture set to receive funding support of INR 1 crore or more, based on evaluation.
Backed by the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS) and the Department of Science and Technology, the Technology Innovation Hub (TIH) at IIT Bombay operates as a Section 8 not-for-profit entity focused on advancing translational research and technology-driven entrepreneurship. The Hub works across healthcare, BFSI, agriculture, Industry 5.0, smart infrastructure and education, converting innovation into practical outcomes that benefit both industry and society.
ATMAN 3.0 strengthens TIH’s engagement with India’s HealthTech ecosystem by supporting innovators in bringing research-led medical solutions to market. The 13 selected ventures address challenges across medical devices, digital health, assistive care and clinical monitoring. These include Precigo by Prezitec Health, a snap-on needle tracking system; Emokeigo by Shitashii Innovations, a non-invasive communication device for speech-impaired individuals; AMRIT by ATTOX Research Laboratories, a rapid antimicrobial resistance testing solution; UltraHand by Queliz Lifetech, a robotic rehabilitation device; Naibra by Brela Innovations, smart breast health monitoring pads; Thermadog by Intecog Logistech, a temperature and theft monitoring tool for pharmaceutical logistics; BETTER by Raycura Medical Technologies, a rehabilitation platform; Vitus by Saintiant Technologies, a portable vital health monitoring system; proRITHM by DeepFacts, an AI-powered patient monitoring wearable; MicroHeal’s digital therapeutic platform for chronic gut disorders; Miraii.ai’s voice-enabled smart ring for senior safety; Vitals Care Pro by Mythri MedTech Solutions for cardio-metabolic monitoring; and BLU+ by Kode Blue Technologies, an emergency care solution for smaller cities.
“ATMAN 3.0 is designed to accelerate India’s HealthTech innovators from research to real-world impact,” said Kiran Shesh, CEO of the Technology Innovation Hub at IIT Bombay. “Our role is to provide structured mentorship, regulatory guidance and investor access, enabling their technologies to scale responsibly.”
Mr. Hardik Joshi, COO of TIH IIT Bombay, added, “ATMAN 3.0 is a launchpad that empowers HealthTech founders to innovate responsibly and scale with purpose. With tailored mentorship and strategic support, we aim to transform early prototypes into market-ready solutions.”
The eight-week programme covers market discovery, product development, business strategy, financial planning, regulatory readiness and investor engagement. Startups receive continuous mentorship from clinicians, domain experts and business leaders to ensure innovation aligns with clinical and commercial needs.
Demo Day on January 9, 2026 will feature startup pitches alongside discussions on investment trends, regulatory frameworks and emerging healthcare technologies. It will also offer opportunities for portfolio startups from previous TIH IIT Bombay programmes to seek follow-on funding and partnerships. Dedicated networking spaces will facilitate collaboration among founders, investors and industry stakeholders.
As India advances towards Viksit Bharat 2047, ATMAN 3.0 reinforces TIH IIT Bombay’s mission to connect research with enterprise. By supporting innovators through every stage—from concept to commercialization—the Hub continues to strengthen India’s position in global HealthTech development.