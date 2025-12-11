IIT Bombay’s Technology Innovation Hub to Host ATMAN 3.0, an eight-week accelerator for early-stage HealthTech startups

Mumbai: The Technology Innovation Hub for Translational Research on IoT and IoE at IIT Bombay is set to host ATMAN 3.0, an eight-week accelerator programme aimed at transforming early-stage HealthTech startups into investment-ready ventures. The initiative will conclude with a Demo Day on January 9, 2026, at Novotel, Mumbai International Airport, where participating startups will pitch before investors, industry leaders and members of the investment committee. The current cohort of 13 startups was selected from a pool of 173 applicants, with each winning venture set to receive funding support of INR 1 crore or more, based on evaluation.

Backed by the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS) and the Department of Science and Technology, the Technology Innovation Hub (TIH) at IIT Bombay operates as a Section 8 not-for-profit entity focused on advancing translational research and technology-driven entrepreneurship. The Hub works across healthcare, BFSI, agriculture, Industry 5.0, smart infrastructure and education, converting innovation into practical outcomes that benefit both industry and society.

ATMAN 3.0 strengthens TIH’s engagement with India’s HealthTech ecosystem by supporting innovators in bringing research-led medical solutions to market. The 13 selected ventures address challenges across medical devices, digital health, assistive care and clinical monitoring. These include Precigo by Prezitec Health, a snap-on needle tracking system; Emokeigo by Shitashii Innovations, a non-invasive communication device for speech-impaired individuals; AMRIT by ATTOX Research Laboratories, a rapid antimicrobial resistance testing solution; UltraHand by Queliz Lifetech, a robotic rehabilitation device; Naibra by Brela Innovations, smart breast health monitoring pads; Thermadog by Intecog Logistech, a temperature and theft monitoring tool for pharmaceutical logistics; BETTER by Raycura Medical Technologies, a rehabilitation platform; Vitus by Saintiant Technologies, a portable vital health monitoring system; proRITHM by DeepFacts, an AI-powered patient monitoring wearable; MicroHeal’s digital therapeutic platform for chronic gut disorders; Miraii.ai’s voice-enabled smart ring for senior safety; Vitals Care Pro by Mythri MedTech Solutions for cardio-metabolic monitoring; and BLU+ by Kode Blue Technologies, an emergency care solution for smaller cities.