IIT Bombay, US-based university partner for AI-focused academic, research

Mumbai: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay and State University of New York at Old Westbury in the US on Friday signed an agreement to create new academic offerings in science and engineering, focused on emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, and work on research activities.

A letter of intent was signed by IIT Bombay director Prof Shireesh Kedare and SUNY Old Westbury President Dr Timothy E Sams in the presence of Consul General Binaya S Pradhan.

Under this agreement IIT Bombay and the State University of New York at Old Westbury have agreed to partner in the development of new educational and research opportunities that would be offered on the Long Island, New York, campus.