IIT Bombay, US-based university partner for AI-focused academic, research

Mumbai: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay and State University of New York at Old Westbury in the US on Friday signed an agreement to create new academic offerings in science and engineering, focused on emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, and work on research activities.
A letter of intent was signed by IIT Bombay director Prof Shireesh Kedare and SUNY Old Westbury President Dr Timothy E Sams in the presence of Consul General Binaya S Pradhan.
Under this agreement IIT Bombay and the State University of New York at Old Westbury have agreed to partner in the development of new educational and research opportunities that would be offered on the Long Island, New York, campus.
"IIT Bombay is excited to work with SUNY Old Westbury, whose leadership is committed to quality education and is forward looking in its outlook. Considering that our strengths are complementary, we believe that our partnership has the ability to scale great heights," Prof Kedare said.
Early areas of cooperation are expected to include visits by and exchange of faculty members and researchers between the institutions, joint research activities, and the development of joint conferences or symposia.
These early-stage efforts will be conducted while the development of new degree programmes takes shape.
"IIT Bombay is recognised as a world-class institution. We are excited to establish a direct partnership that advances teaching, innovation and excellence in disciplines like physics and engineering with a goal of creating a robust IIT Bombay presence on our campus so that together we can prepare the next generation of leaders who will fuel success across our region, state, nation and world," Dr Sams added. PTI SM NP
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.