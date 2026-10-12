IIT Bombay to hire 30 counsellors amid concerns over student mental health

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) has started accepting applications for a total of 30 temporary counselling positions with an aim to expand mental health support for students following protests over the death of a second-year BTech student.

The institute’s Student Wellness Centre (SWC) is recruiting 26 student counsellors and four senior counsellors. The shortlisted candidates may join from October 15, according to the official recruitment notice.

The recruitment of counsellors follows the death of Sahil Wakode on September 18, which triggered student protests on campus. Students had raised concerns about the availability of mental health support at the institute and called for an expansion of counselling services to meet the needs of its nearly 14,000 students.

During the protests, students submitted a list of demands to IIT Bombay Director Professor Shireesh Kedare, seeking improvements in student welfare. In response, the administration has announced a series of measures, including the appointment of an additional associate dean under the Dean of Student Affairs to focus on student welfare.

The institute has also proposed appointing student wellness secretaries in hostels as part of efforts to strengthen its support system.

The SWC offers counselling services to undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral students, addressing concerns related to emotional and psychological well-being.

Interested candidates applying for the senior counsellor posts must have at least 10 years of relevant experience after completing their qualifying degree. While, candidates registereing for student counsellor positions need a minimum of two years of relevant experience.

Applicants must hold an MA or MSc in Psychology, with a specialisation in clinical, counselling or social psychology. A minimum of 55 per cent marks or an equivalent grade is required.

Experience in working with adolescents and young adults, residential educational institutions and crisis situations will be an advantage. Knowledge of Indian languages, apart from English and Hindi, is also preferred.

The application deadline is October 17. Interviews are scheduled between October 12 and 18.