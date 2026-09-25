IIT Bombay suicide case: Crime Branch records statements of 20 people



Meanwhile, the statement of Professor Suryanarayana Doolla has not yet been recorded, according to sources.

The deceased student's mobile phone is secured with a pattern lock, due to which investigators have not yet been able to ascertain whom he had called or who had called him. However, notifications of several missed calls were visible on the phone's display.

Sources said on Thursday that due to the pattern lock, investigators have so far been unable to retrieve much information from the phone.