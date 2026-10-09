IIT Bombay students give 11-point charter after campus suicide: Report

According to Hindustan Times, among the demands is an independent audit of food quality and hygiene in campus messes. Citing a 2023 Right to Information (RTI) response, the students claimed that fewer than 40 per cent of those paying mess fees actually eat at the messes. They have sought more affordable food options, the removal of mess establishment charges for students who opt out of mess services and the reopening of the night canteen at Hostel 10.

The charter also calls for better hostel maintenance, a public mechanism to track complaints and greater transparency in the use of maintenance funds. Students have additionally sought affordable accommodation for visiting family members, as per Hindustan Times.

Another demand concerns the Credit Performance Index (CPI), which students say can restrict access to elective courses, clubs and student council positions. They have called for a review of such eligibility requirements.

The charter also seeks greater transparency in campus security practices, including private security deployment, frisking during examinations and CCTV surveillance.

Students have further demanded clearer disciplinary procedures, proportionate punishments and an appeal mechanism for decisions taken by the Disciplinary Action Committee.

The protesters have urged the administration to respond to all 11 demands individually, while calling for greater student participation in decisions affecting campus life, says the Hindustan Times report. They have said the agitation will continue until their concerns are addressed.