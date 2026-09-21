IIT Bombay student protest: What are the 18 demands and what happens next | Explained

Students at IIT Bombay have been protesting since September 18 following the death by suicide of second-year BTech student Sahil Wakode. The agitation intensified over the weekend, with students staging a sit-in near the institute's main gate and submitting an 18-point charter of demands to the administration.

After a nearly three-hour meeting on Sunday night, IIT Bombay Director Shireesh Kedare signed the charter. Today, the institute suspended Prof Suryanarayana Doolla from his post as Dean of Administrative Affairs with immediate effect, saying further action would follow the investigation. Doolla was the invigilator during the examination involving Wakode and has been named in an FIR registered on the basis of the student's family's complaint.

The institute also apologised for its earlier communication about the circumstances preceding Wakode's death, saying those details remained under investigation and should not have been characterised before being established through the appropriate process.