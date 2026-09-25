IIT-Bombay student death case: Locked iPhone becomes key hurdle for Crime Branch

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch, which is investigating the death of IIT-Bombay student Sahil Wakode, is facing a major challenge due to his locked iPhone 17. Sahil's phone had a pattern lock, and even his acquaintances were reportedly unaware of it. Consequently, the police are currently unable to extract data from the device.

The police hope that unlocking the phone will provide answers to several important questions. In particular, the device may contain information about what Sahil searched for on the phone during the examination on September 18 and what happened after he left the examination hall.