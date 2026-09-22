IIT Bombay student backs anti-cheating measures amid protests, questions discrimination claims

Mumbai: Amid ongoing protests at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay following the death of second-year BTech student Sahil Wakode, a student said that while cheating was wrong, the allegations against Professor Suryanarayana Doolla were "completely baseless", adding that he had never experienced caste-based discrimination on campus.

Expressing grief over Wakode's death, the student said, "It felt very bad that we lost a younger brother."

"I agree that he cheated and that was wrong. But what happened with Doolla sir is completely baseless. I can speak from my own experience — neither I nor my juniors have ever faced caste-based discrimination," the student said.

The student also explained the disciplinary action generally taken when a student is caught cheating during an examination.

"If you are caught cheating, you are suspended for that semester and failed in the course," he said.



Speaking about the protests, the student said that the faculty members demonstrating in support of Professor Doolla were justified in expressing their position, but argued that the professor was ultimately facing an unfair situation.

"Professors are protesting in Doolla sir's favour, and that is right, but ultimately, something wrong is happening with him," the student said.

He further said that not all students were participating in the protests because some had formed their own views about the issues involved.

"Not all students are protesting because they know what is right and what is wrong," he said.



The student also claimed that he had initially participated in the protest but later changed his position after learning more about the developments.

"I had also come to the first protest, but later I realised that it was not right and that the SC/ST tags were being misused," he said.

The student's remarks come amid protests at IIT Bombay following the death of Sahil Wakode on September 18. The circumstances surrounding his death and the events preceding it are under investigation. Reports have said that Wakode was allegedly caught using ChatGPT during an examination, while his family has raised allegations concerning caste-based discrimination and the conduct of Professor Suryanarayana Doolla.

The institute has apologised for aspects of its earlier communication concerning Wakode's death, saying that the circumstances remained under investigation. Professor Doolla was removed from his position as Dean of Administrative Affairs with immediate effect, although the students have demanded action against him in his capacity as a professor as well.