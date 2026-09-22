IIT Bombay steps up security as tensions mount over Sahil Wakode's death



The IIT Bombay Faculty Forum, meanwhile, staged a campus march in support of Doolla on Monday and said he had been discharging his duties in accordance with the institute's Senate-approved academic procedures.

“We strongly express our solidarity with our colleague Prof Suryanarayana Doolla, who was discharging his duties in line with the institute’s Senate-approved academic policies currently in force,” the Faculty Forum said.

According to the forum, Doolla was invigilating the mid-semester examination from 11 am to 1 pm on September 18 when he saw a student using a smartphone without authorisation. It said he reported the incident to the institute authorities as required under the approved procedure.

Sahil, a student of the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, was found dead in his hostel room later that day.