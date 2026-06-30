IIT Bombay and SBI Life partners to develop AI-powered cyber defence systems

"At IIT Bombay, our endeavour has always been to apply world-class research to challenges that matter to society. Protecting the financial security of millions of citizens is exactly such a challenge. This partnership allows academia to work shoulder-to-shoulder with industry on real-world problems in artificial intelligence, cyber security, and quantum technologies with sovereignty at the core...We are proud to partner with SBI Life in building, from India and for India," Prof. Ganesh Ramakrishnan, Chair Professor, Dept. of CSE, IIT-Bombay and Founding Director, BharatGen, said.