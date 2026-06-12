IIT Bombay’s deep-tech pioneers embark on France mission

Mumbai: Representatives of 16 deep-tech startups shortlisted from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay are travelling to France to participate in the 3-day Bharat Innovates 2026, to be held at the Palais des Expositions in Nice.
The event, scheduled from June 14-16, will place these startups before global venture capital, sovereign funds and innovation bodies from Europe and beyond, IIT Bombay said in a statement on Thursday.
These startups were shortlisted, alongside global investors, industry leaders, research organisations, policymakers, and innovation agencies during the Bharat Innovates Deep-Tech Pre-Summit 2026 held at IIT Bombay, it said.
Bharat Innovates 2026, India's flagship global deep-tech innovation showcase, organised by the Education Ministry with strategic guidance from the office the principal scientific adviser, seeks to accelerate technology commercialisation, attract global capital, foster cross-border collaborations, and position India as a leading global hub for deep-tech innovation.
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